Analyst EPS estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) stock

After finishing at $92.84 in the prior trading day, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) closed at $91.72, down -1.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1602510 shares were traded. OMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 19, 2023, Reiterated its Equal-Weight rating but revised its target price to $100 from $95 previously.

On April 19, 2023, Macquarie reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $95 to $100.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on April 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $103.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,700 shares for $89.75 per share. The transaction valued at 152,575 led to the insider holds 9,527 shares of the business.

WREN JOHN sold 100,000 shares of OMC for $9,384,000 on Apr 24. The Chairman and CEO now owns 328,448 shares after completing the transaction at $93.84 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Nelson Jonathan B., who serves as the CEO, Omnicom Digital of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $93.41 each. As a result, the insider received 2,335,250 and left with 128,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMC now has a Market Capitalization of 19.36B and an Enterprise Value of 21.51B. As of this moment, Omnicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMC has reached a high of $96.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 202.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.52M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OMC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.36M with a Short Ratio of 9.36M, compared to 9.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.80, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70. The current Payout Ratio is 41.70% for OMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.74, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.65 and $6.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.41. EPS for the following year is $7.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.18 and $7.57.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.61B. As of the current estimate, Omnicom Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.57B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.6B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.29B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.78B and the low estimate is $14.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.