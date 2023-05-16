Analyst EPS estimates for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) stock

After finishing at $16.96 in the prior trading day, Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) closed at $17.16, up 1.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594839 shares were traded. UTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UTZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $16 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $16.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when DEROMEDI ROGER K sold 2,887 shares for $19.01 per share. The transaction valued at 54,893 led to the insider holds 3,372,094 shares of the business.

DEROMEDI ROGER K sold 6,310 shares of UTZ for $119,956 on May 01. The Director now owns 3,374,981 shares after completing the transaction at $19.01 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, CC Collier Holdings, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,500,000 shares for $16.66 each. As a result, the insider received 24,990,000 and left with 3,648,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 2.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTZ has reached a high of $19.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 481.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 501.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.58M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UTZ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 4.69M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UTZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.23 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

