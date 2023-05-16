Analysts predict EPS of $0.27 for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)’s current quarter

After finishing at $129.83 in the prior trading day, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) closed at $131.56, up 1.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1060818 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CELH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 134.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $125 from $98 previously.

On May 10, 2023, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $140.

On April 26, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $110.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on April 26, 2023, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Milmoe William H. sold 20,000 shares for $122.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,440,600 led to the insider holds 29,915 shares of the business.

Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly sold 514,933 shares of CELH for $49,999,994 on May 02. The 10% Owner now owns 8,331,299 shares after completing the transaction at $97.10 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 554,017 shares for $90.25 each. As a result, the insider received 50,000,034 and left with 8,846,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELH now has a Market Capitalization of 9.96B and an Enterprise Value of 10.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 124.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -88.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $135.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.85M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.43M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 9.89M, compared to 8.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.88% and a Short% of Float of 31.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $265.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.3M to a low estimate of $246.38M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.02M, an estimated increase of 72.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.08M, an increase of 84.00% over than the figure of $72.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $333M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.56M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.6M, up 66.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.