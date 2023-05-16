Analysts predict EPS of $0.37 for Block Inc. (SQ)’s current quarter

In the latest session, Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) closed at $56.87 up 2.36% from its previous closing price of $55.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9403930 shares were traded. SQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Block Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 449.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, CLSA on May 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $63 from $93 previously.

On May 05, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $95 to $80.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on April 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Henry Alyssa sold 30,769 shares for $58.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,787,633 led to the insider holds 488,278 shares of the business.

Henry Alyssa sold 30,769 shares of SQ for $1,885,209 on Apr 26. The Square Lead now owns 488,278 shares after completing the transaction at $61.27 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Henry Alyssa, who serves as the Square Lead of the company, sold 30,769 shares for $62.64 each. As a result, the insider received 1,927,370 and left with 413,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQ now has a Market Capitalization of 35.84B and an Enterprise Value of 31.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 572.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQ has reached a high of $93.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SQ has traded an average of 16.05M shares per day and 13.42M over the past ten days. A total of 602.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 531.01M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SQ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 27.65M with a Short Ratio of 27.65M, compared to 27.73M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 29 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 34 analysts recommending between $2.89 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.41B to a low estimate of $4.64B. As of the current estimate, Block Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.4B, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.24B, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.73B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.53B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.92B and the low estimate is $20.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.