Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for McKesson Corporation (MCK)

After finishing at $389.97 in the prior trading day, McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) closed at $391.15, up 0.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616367 shares were traded. MCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $391.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $386.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $420.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when TYLER BRIAN S. sold 18,542 shares for $386.04 per share. The transaction valued at 7,157,954 led to the insider holds 75,737 shares of the business.

Avila Nancy sold 161 shares of MCK for $59,573 on Feb 03. The EVP, CIO & CTO now owns 4,631 shares after completing the transaction at $370.02 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, TYLER BRIAN S., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,416 shares for $380.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,818,080 and left with 75,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCK now has a Market Capitalization of 53.40B and an Enterprise Value of 58.80B. As of this moment, McKesson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCK has reached a high of $401.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $298.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 357.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 364.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 988.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MCK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 2.03M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MCK’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.09, compared to 2.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. The current Payout Ratio is 13.20% for MCK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 04, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.13 and a low estimate of $5.73, while EPS last year was $5.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.32, with high estimates of $6.49 and low estimates of $6.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.78 and $26.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.6. EPS for the following year is $30.25, with 13 analysts recommending between $31.4 and $29.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $70.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.57B to a low estimate of $68.5B. As of the current estimate, McKesson Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.15B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.45B, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.66B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.71B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $322.62B and the low estimate is $305.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.