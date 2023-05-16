Analysts provide stock recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

In the latest session, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) closed at $36.24 up 2.06% from its previous closing price of $35.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797295 shares were traded. IONS stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $36 from $30 previously.

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $31.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Baroldi Joseph sold 3,880 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 141,631 led to the insider holds 10,571 shares of the business.

Cadoret-Manier Onaiza sold 2,582 shares of IONS for $94,250 on Apr 18. The EVP, Chf GL Pdt Str & Oper Ofc now owns 24,312 shares after completing the transaction at $36.50 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Birchler Brian, who serves as the EVP, Corp and Development Ops of the company, sold 672 shares for $36.50 each. As a result, the insider received 24,530 and left with 36,528 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.08B and an Enterprise Value of 4.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $48.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IONS has traded an average of 902.20K shares per day and 879.8k over the past ten days. A total of 142.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.02M with a Short Ratio of 7.02M, compared to 7.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$1.07, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.98, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.52. EPS for the following year is -$3.39, with 19 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$4.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $141.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $150M to a low estimate of $129.03M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.28M, a decrease of -12.20% less than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $565M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $595.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587M, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $651.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.59M and the low estimate is $484.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.