Analysts provide stock recommendations for Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed the day trading at $166.35 down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $167.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 105100316 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSLA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $185 from $230 previously.

On April 24, 2023, Daiwa Securities reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $218 to $185.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 21, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $245 to $154.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,751 shares for $162.70 per share. The transaction valued at 610,247 led to the insider holds 195,572 shares of the business.

Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares of TSLA for $1,600,620 on Apr 27. The SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. now owns 65,547 shares after completing the transaction at $152.44 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Kirkhorn Zachary, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $197.31 each. As a result, the insider received 739,912 and left with 199,323 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSLA now has a Market Capitalization of 507.72B and an Enterprise Value of 490.89B. As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $314.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 178.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 205.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSLA traded about 142.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSLA traded about 113.84M shares per day. A total of 3.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 95.01M with a Short Ratio of 95.01M, compared to 85.57M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.45. EPS for the following year is $4.88, with 31 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $3.44.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $24.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.38B to a low estimate of $22.3B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.93B, an estimated increase of 41.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.45B, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $41.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.89B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.46B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.67B and the low estimate is $111.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.