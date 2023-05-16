Analyzing Humanigen Inc. (HGEN)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Humanigen Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.16, down -5.19% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0086 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1377893 shares were traded. HGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1640 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1502.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HGEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $13 previously.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Chappell Dale bought 545,488 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,215,347 led to the insider holds 8,675,081 shares of the business.

Chappell Dale bought 323,808 shares of HGEN for $707,844 on May 19. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 8,293,240 shares after completing the transaction at $2.19 per share. On May 18, another insider, Chappell Dale, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, bought 173,700 shares for $1.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 340,799 and bolstered with 8,066,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 16.67M and an Enterprise Value of -4.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGEN has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1536, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1792.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HGEN traded 2.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 983.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.83M. Insiders hold about 10.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HGEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 6.35M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.08.