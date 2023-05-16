Analyzing ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) closed at $6.72 up 1.36% from its previous closing price of $6.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 824485 shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 1,500 shares for $8.96 per share. The transaction valued at 13,440 led to the insider holds 65,778 shares of the business.

SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 2,500 shares of PUMP for $21,100 on Feb 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 64,278 shares after completing the transaction at $8.44 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, GOBE PHILLIP A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 65,860 shares for $11.36 each. As a result, the insider received 748,170 and left with 116,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUMP now has a Market Capitalization of 763.58M and an Enterprise Value of 746.96M. As of this moment, ProPetro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $14.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PUMP has traded an average of 1.66M shares per day and 1.44M over the past ten days. A total of 114.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 4.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $437.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $463.9M to a low estimate of $423.6M. As of the current estimate, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $315.08M, an estimated increase of 38.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $447.4M, an increase of 32.90% less than the figure of $38.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $478.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $423.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 35.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.