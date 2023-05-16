Analyzing Radian Group Inc. (RDN)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $24.89 in the prior trading day, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) closed at $25.04, up 0.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1602394 shares were traded. RDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RDN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2023, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $29.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Brummer Derek sold 12,475 shares for $24.97 per share. The transaction valued at 311,552 led to the insider holds 141,515 shares of the business.

Brummer Derek sold 18,000 shares of RDN for $445,556 on May 10. The President, Mortgage now owns 153,990 shares after completing the transaction at $24.75 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Brummer Derek, who serves as the President, Mortgage of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $23.17 each. As a result, the insider received 277,998 and left with 171,990 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.89B and an Enterprise Value of 5.37B. As of this moment, Radian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDN has reached a high of $25.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 158.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RDN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.66M with a Short Ratio of 9.66M, compared to 10.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RDN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.82, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 18.80% for RDN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.38 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $233.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $236.1M to a low estimate of $232.8M. As of the current estimate, Radian Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $253.89M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.99M, a decrease of -6.40% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $243M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $951M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $929.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $937.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $981.13M, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $968.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $996M and the low estimate is $941.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.