APO (Apollo Global Management Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) closed at $63.18 up 1.07% from its previous closing price of $62.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1631495 shares were traded. APO stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Apollo Global Management Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $88 from $84 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $77.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $59.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 19, 2022, with a $59.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when HARRIS JOSHUA sold 43,431 shares for $63.91 per share. The transaction valued at 2,775,675 led to the insider holds 35,011,441 shares of the business.

HARRIS JOSHUA sold 340,886 shares of APO for $21,760,835 on May 10. The now owns 35,054,872 shares after completing the transaction at $63.84 per share. On May 09, another insider, HARRIS JOSHUA, who serves as the of the company, sold 187,734 shares for $62.85 each. As a result, the insider received 11,799,082 and left with 35,395,758 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APO now has a Market Capitalization of 35.47B and an Enterprise Value of -96.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 60.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APO has reached a high of $74.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APO has traded an average of 2.99M shares per day and 2.8M over the past ten days. A total of 584.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.86M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.64M with a Short Ratio of 9.64M, compared to 9.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for APO is 1.63, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.50.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.08 and $6.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.59. EPS for the following year is $7.77, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.52 and $6.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $902.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $902.1M to a low estimate of $902.1M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $824.5M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B, an increase of 56.70% over than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.97B, down -59.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.58B and the low estimate is $5.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.