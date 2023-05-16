Are analysts optimistic about Paycom Software Inc.’s (NYSE:PAYC) stock?

The closing price of Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) was $271.72 for the day, up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $268.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563658 shares were traded. PAYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $273.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $266.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PAYC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $310.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $457.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $457 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Clark Jason D. sold 1,070 shares for $278.33 per share. The transaction valued at 297,813 led to the insider holds 4,741 shares of the business.

PETERS FREDERICK C II sold 1,000 shares of PAYC for $371,170 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 15,778 shares after completing the transaction at $371.17 per share. On May 25, another insider, Faurot Holly, who serves as the Chief Sales Officer of the company, sold 5,431 shares for $277.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,507,393 and left with 38,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYC now has a Market Capitalization of 16.54B and an Enterprise Value of 16.07B. As of this moment, Paycom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYC has reached a high of $402.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $255.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 285.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 318.89.

Shares Statistics:

PAYC traded an average of 541.12K shares per day over the past three months and 877.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.68M. Insiders hold about 14.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Paycom Software, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $108.17, with high estimates of $21.62 and low estimates of $4.59.

