Are Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) shares too expensive at this price?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) closed the day trading at $174.81 up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $173.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652816 shares were traded. PWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $172.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PWR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 115.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 27, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $165 from $155 previously.

On September 15, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $150.

On July 15, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.Argus initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2022, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Austin Earl C. Jr. sold 75,000 shares for $173.07 per share. The transaction valued at 12,980,371 led to the insider holds 655,890 shares of the business.

Austin Earl C. Jr. sold 85,000 shares of PWR for $14,561,792 on May 11. The President and CEO now owns 730,890 shares after completing the transaction at $171.32 per share. On May 10, another insider, Probst James Redgie, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $171.13 each. As a result, the insider received 8,556,572 and left with 50,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PWR now has a Market Capitalization of 24.84B and an Enterprise Value of 29.00B. As of this moment, Quanta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWR has reached a high of $176.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 164.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PWR traded about 870.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PWR traded about 829.97k shares per day. A total of 144.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PWR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 3.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

PWR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.30% for PWR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

