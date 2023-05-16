Are Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares too expensive at this price?

After finishing at $105.54 in the prior trading day, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) closed at $108.09, up 2.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1001367 shares were traded. TXRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TXRH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when MOORE GREGORY N sold 6,000 shares for $109.06 per share. The transaction valued at 654,360 led to the insider holds 51,050 shares of the business.

Jacobsen S. Chris sold 3,487 shares of TXRH for $383,779 on Apr 04. The CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER now owns 23,879 shares after completing the transaction at $110.06 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, WIDMER KATHY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $105.46 each. As a result, the insider received 105,460 and left with 15,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXRH now has a Market Capitalization of 7.26B and an Enterprise Value of 7.84B. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXRH has reached a high of $113.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 912.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.50M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.26% stake in the company. Shares short for TXRH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.92M, compared to 5.03M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.83% and a Short% of Float of 11.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TXRH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.93, compared to 2.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The current Payout Ratio is 46.10% for TXRH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.82 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.65. EPS for the following year is $5.43, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.66 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.01B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $4.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.