As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Masco Corporation (MAS) offers stability

After finishing at $52.00 in the prior trading day, Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) closed at $52.37, up 0.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1163813 shares were traded. MAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $65 from $55 previously.

On February 13, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $56.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Sznewajs John G sold 15,007 shares for $54.00 per share. The transaction valued at 810,383 led to the insider holds 187,784 shares of the business.

Sznewajs John G sold 20,361 shares of MAS for $1,099,494 on May 09. The VP and CFO now owns 187,784 shares after completing the transaction at $54.00 per share. On May 08, another insider, Sznewajs John G, who serves as the VP and CFO of the company, sold 19,632 shares for $54.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,060,128 and left with 187,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.13B and an Enterprise Value of 15.24B. As of this moment, Masco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has reached a high of $58.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 226.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.18M with a Short Ratio of 7.18M, compared to 5.82M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MAS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.85, compared to 1.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for MAS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $2.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, Masco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.35B, an estimated decrease of -12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2B, a decrease of -11.20% over than the figure of -$12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.94B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.68B, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.39B and the low estimate is $7.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.