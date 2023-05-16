As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) offers stability

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) closed the day trading at $121.91 up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $120.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749671 shares were traded. TEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TEL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on May 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $150 from $130 previously.

On February 15, 2023, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Jenkins John S sold 25,025 shares for $122.32 per share. The transaction valued at 3,061,163 led to the insider holds 22,486 shares of the business.

MITTS HEATH A sold 9,418 shares of TEL for $1,159,564 on May 01. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 28,163 shares after completing the transaction at $123.12 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, CURTIN TERRENCE R, who serves as the Chief Exec. Officer & Director of the company, sold 31,396 shares for $121.92 each. As a result, the insider received 3,827,800 and left with 54,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEL now has a Market Capitalization of 38.00B and an Enterprise Value of 41.29B. As of this moment, TE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEL has reached a high of $138.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TEL traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEL traded about 1.38M shares per day. A total of 316.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 312.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 4.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

TEL’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.36, up from 2.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $1.62, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.62 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.51. EPS for the following year is $7.5, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.91 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $4.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.09B to a low estimate of $4B. As of the current estimate, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $4.1B, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.28B, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.58B and the low estimate is $16.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.