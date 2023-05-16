Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) closed at $9.18 in the last session, up 4.68% from day before closing price of $8.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1431143 shares were traded. CUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CUK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of CUK for $1,175,500 on May 25. The Director now owns 870,950 shares after completing the transaction at $11.76 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUK now has a Market Capitalization of 10.31B and an Enterprise Value of 41.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -51.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has reached a high of $13.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CUK traded on average about 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CUK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 5.1M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.42B to a low estimate of $20.42B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $12.17B, an estimated increase of 67.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 67.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.91B and the low estimate is $21.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.