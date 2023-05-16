Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Stocks Hit Low of $95.91 Before Closing at $96.12

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) closed the day trading at $96.12 down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $96.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1199922 shares were traded. CHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 115.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 07, 2023, and also maintained the target price at $93.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Hemsey Rene sold 7,460 shares for $96.56 per share. The transaction valued at 720,334 led to the insider holds 6,316 shares of the business.

SHEARER ROBERT K sold 12,960 shares of CHD for $1,247,110 on May 02. The Director now owns 29,108 shares after completing the transaction at $96.23 per share. On May 02, another insider, SHEARER ROBERT K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,590 shares for $96.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,115,278 and left with 29,108 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHD now has a Market Capitalization of 23.72B and an Enterprise Value of 25.94B. As of this moment, Church’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHD has reached a high of $99.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHD traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHD traded about 1.51M shares per day. A total of 243.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 243.43M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CHD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 3.54M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

CHD’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.09, up from 1.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22. The current Payout Ratio is 46.20% for CHD, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.36, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.48 and $3.24.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $5.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.