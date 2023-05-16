CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) was $15.99 for the day, up 3.03% from the previous closing price of $15.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3027167 shares were traded. CNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 938.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $19.

BofA Securities reiterated its Underperform rating for the stock on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.61B and an Enterprise Value of 4.99B. As of this moment, CNX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNX has reached a high of $24.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.49.

Shares Statistics:

CNX traded an average of 3.14M shares per day over the past three months and 2.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.43M. Insiders hold about 3.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CNX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24.78M with a Short Ratio of 24.78M, compared to 25.74M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.96% and a Short% of Float of 20.37%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CNX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 02, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2017 when the company split stock in a 6:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.77 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $482.9M to a low estimate of $335M. As of the current estimate, CNX Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $420.42M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $440.79M, a decrease of -19.90% less than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $477.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $405M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 97.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.