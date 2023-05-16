Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) was $2.68 for the day, up 3.88% from the previous closing price of $2.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3055857 shares were traded. SID stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6050.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SID’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SID now has a Market Capitalization of 3.43B and an Enterprise Value of 9.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $4.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9039.

Shares Statistics:

SID traded an average of 3.43M shares per day over the past three months and 3.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 662.29M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 2.48M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SID has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.42%. The current Payout Ratio is 100.65% for SID, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.45B to a low estimate of $2.45B. As of the current estimate, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s year-ago sales were $1.98B, an estimated increase of 23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.43B, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.95B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.38B and the low estimate is $7.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.