Consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)’s next quarter EPS at $0.45

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) closed the day trading at $16.09 up 3.67% from the previous closing price of $15.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 729867 shares were traded. ATSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATSG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 12, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Chase Paul bought 3,295 shares for $15.71 per share. The transaction valued at 51,764 led to the insider holds 28,105 shares of the business.

HETE JOSEPH C bought 6,500 shares of ATSG for $93,860 on May 09. The Director now owns 501,002 shares after completing the transaction at $14.44 per share. On May 09, another insider, PAYNE W JOSEPH, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $14.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,860 and bolstered with 192,767 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATSG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 2.58B. As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATSG has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATSG traded about 643.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATSG traded about 1.35M shares per day. A total of 71.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ATSG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $537.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $601.85M to a low estimate of $512.2M. As of the current estimate, Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $509.67M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $552.85M, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $620.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $514.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $656.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62T and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31,382.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.