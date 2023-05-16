Consensus estimate for The Cigna Group (CI)’s next quarter EPS at $6.94

In the latest session, The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) closed at $258.00 up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $256.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1979518 shares were traded. CI stock price reached its highest trading level at $258.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $253.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Cigna Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $285.

On April 05, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $350.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $370 to $355.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when ZARCONE DONNA F sold 757 shares for $253.29 per share. The transaction valued at 191,741 led to the insider holds 25,558 shares of the business.

Neville Everett sold 2,982 shares of CI for $810,120 on Mar 10. The EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt. now owns 5,403 shares after completing the transaction at $271.67 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, ZARCONE DONNA F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,088 shares for $271.67 each. As a result, the insider received 567,247 and left with 25,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CI now has a Market Capitalization of 78.31B and an Enterprise Value of 102.92B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CI has reached a high of $340.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $240.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 262.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 292.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CI has traded an average of 1.86M shares per day and 2.07M over the past ten days. A total of 295.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 3.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CI is 4.92, from 4.59 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.60. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for CI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.5 and a low estimate of $5.54, while EPS last year was $6.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.94, with high estimates of $7.27 and low estimates of $6.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.03 and $24.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.82. EPS for the following year is $28.32, with 21 analysts recommending between $28.85 and $27.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $47.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $48.72B to a low estimate of $46.17B. As of the current estimate, The Cigna Group’s year-ago sales were $45.43B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.63B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.45B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $194.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $189.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.64B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $230.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.88B and the low estimate is $220.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.