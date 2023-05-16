Consensus estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)’s next quarter EPS at $0.82

After finishing at $35.46 in the prior trading day, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) closed at $35.49, up 0.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1755386 shares were traded. UNVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.44.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UNVR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 21, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 25,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 875,000 led to the insider holds 134,933 shares of the business.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 6,970 shares of UNVR for $225,535 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 159,933 shares after completing the transaction at $32.36 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $32.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,645,430 and left with 159,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNVR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.60B and an Enterprise Value of 7.89B. As of this moment, Univar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR has reached a high of $35.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UNVR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.21M, compared to 3.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Univar Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.02B, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.98B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.71B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.48B, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.1B and the low estimate is $10.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.