Consensus estimates for MasTec Inc. (MTZ) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, MasTec Inc.’s stock clocked out at $97.05, up 2.17% from its previous closing price of $94.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688346 shares were traded. MTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on May 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $113 from $97 previously.

On February 27, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $97.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $120.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 7.06B and an Enterprise Value of 10.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTZ has reached a high of $103.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTZ traded 644.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 767.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.80M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MTZ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.36M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.15, with high estimates of $2.29 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.71 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.56. EPS for the following year is $6.2, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.71 and $5.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.02B to a low estimate of $2.93B. As of the current estimate, MasTec Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.3B, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.73B, an increase of 46.30% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.46B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.78B, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.64B and the low estimate is $13.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.