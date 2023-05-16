Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) expected to report EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter

After finishing at $23.64 in the prior trading day, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) closed at $24.06, up 1.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590433 shares were traded. CORT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CORT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On April 04, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $27.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Robb Gary Charles sold 14,000 shares for $24.07 per share. The transaction valued at 336,980 led to the insider holds 19,997 shares of the business.

Robb Gary Charles sold 30,000 shares of CORT for $716,100 on May 09. The Chief Business Officer now owns 33,997 shares after completing the transaction at $23.87 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Maduck Sean, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 625 shares for $25.28 each. As a result, the insider received 15,800 and left with 56,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CORT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.44B and an Enterprise Value of 1.97B. As of this moment, Corcept’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CORT has reached a high of $30.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 907.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 767.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CORT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.43M with a Short Ratio of 17.43M, compared to 17.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.16% and a Short% of Float of 28.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $109.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $108M. As of the current estimate, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $103.39M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.66M, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $446.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $440.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $444.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $401.86M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $459.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $483.9M and the low estimate is $436.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.