Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Stock Closes up 1.19% on Monday Trading

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) closed the day trading at $27.17 up 1.19% from the previous closing price of $26.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1017497 shares were traded. CNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Cowles Bradford A sold 30,000 shares for $27.04 per share. The transaction valued at 811,080 led to the insider holds 14,679 shares of the business.

Kimbrough Orvin T sold 10,000 shares of CNM for $270,275 on May 03. The Director now owns 5,393 shares after completing the transaction at $27.03 per share. On May 02, another insider, Stephens John Weldon, who serves as the VP, Corp. Controller of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $26.53 each. As a result, the insider received 331,619 and left with 3,468 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.65B and an Enterprise Value of 6.10B. As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNM has reached a high of $27.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNM traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNM traded about 824.59k shares per day. A total of 172.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.10M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.26% stake in the company. Shares short for CNM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.23M with a Short Ratio of 10.23M, compared to 10.14M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 15.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, Core & Main Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.81B, a decrease of -2.80% less than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.65B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.17B and the low estimate is $6.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.