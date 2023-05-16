CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Stocks Hit Low of $75.15 Before Closing at $75.98

In the latest session, CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) closed at $75.98 up 0.81% from its previous closing price of $75.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 869841 shares were traded. CSGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.15.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CoStar Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when FLORANCE ANDREW C sold 360,530 shares for $76.77 per share. The transaction valued at 27,677,888 led to the insider holds 974,309 shares of the business.

Hill John W sold 2,300 shares of CSGP for $157,550 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 18,434 shares after completing the transaction at $68.50 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, DESMARAIS MICHAEL J, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 5,600 shares for $70.36 each. As a result, the insider received 394,016 and left with 44,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSGP now has a Market Capitalization of 27.86B and an Enterprise Value of 23.91B. As of this moment, CoStar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSGP has reached a high of $85.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSGP has traded an average of 2.14M shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 404.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 402.42M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.75% stake in the company. Shares short for CSGP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.72M, compared to 5.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are CoStar Group, Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $49.35, with high estimates of $0.00 and low estimates of $0.00.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Technology and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.