Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) closed the day trading at $16.54 up 3.05% from the previous closing price of $16.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5375456 shares were traded. CPNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CPNG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $27 previously.

On March 01, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On February 09, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 09, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC sold 200,000 shares for $18.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,652,000 led to the insider holds 70,651,928 shares of the business.

SVF Investments (UK) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of CPNG for $647,500,000 on Dec 05. The 10% Owner now owns 426,156,413 shares after completing the transaction at $18.50 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Sun Benjamin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 288,834 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,776,680 and left with 468,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPNG now has a Market Capitalization of 28.54B and an Enterprise Value of 27.43B. As of this moment, Coupang’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 142.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has reached a high of $21.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CPNG traded about 7.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CPNG traded about 9.19M shares per day. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.58B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPNG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.71M with a Short Ratio of 19.71M, compared to 17.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 16 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $5.74B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.94B to a low estimate of $5.6B. As of the current estimate, Coupang Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.04B, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.9B, an increase of 15.70% over than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.73B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.58B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.09B and the low estimate is $24.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.