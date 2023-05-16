DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $33.07

The closing price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) was $33.07 for the day, up 2.26% from the previous closing price of $32.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241846 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOCN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 28.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 28.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Guy Jeffrey Scott sold 6,000 shares for $36.62 per share. The transaction valued at 219,720 led to the insider holds 159,958 shares of the business.

Guy Jeffrey Scott sold 5,600 shares of DOCN for $196,000 on Mar 14. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 165,958 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Guy Jeffrey Scott, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,400 shares for $35.01 each. As a result, the insider received 224,064 and left with 171,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.87B and an Enterprise Value of 3.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 62.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.36.

Shares Statistics:

DOCN traded an average of 1.80M shares per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.46M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.94M with a Short Ratio of 14.94M, compared to 15.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.78% and a Short% of Float of 23.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.46 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.29M to a low estimate of $168.7M. As of the current estimate, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.88M, an estimated increase of 26.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.61M, an increase of 18.10% less than the figure of $26.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $174.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $714.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $689.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $704.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.32M, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $832.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $876.7M and the low estimate is $772.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.