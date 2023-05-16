Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The closing price of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) was $91.63 for the day, up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $90.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1356916 shares were traded. ENTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $86 from $92 previously.

On February 15, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $86 to $100.

On January 04, 2023, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $86.Needham initiated its Buy rating on January 04, 2023, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when O’Neill James Anthony sold 4,845 shares for $90.72 per share. The transaction valued at 439,538 led to the insider holds 15,588 shares of the business.

GRAVES GREGORY B sold 8,073 shares of ENTG for $663,509 on Feb 21. The EVP & CFO now owns 19,703 shares after completing the transaction at $82.19 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Haris Clinton M., who serves as the SVP & President, MC Division of the company, sold 11,344 shares for $87.39 each. As a result, the insider received 991,352 and left with 41,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENTG now has a Market Capitalization of 13.50B and an Enterprise Value of 18.81B. As of this moment, Entegris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3524.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 590.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has reached a high of $115.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.81.

Shares Statistics:

ENTG traded an average of 1.67M shares per day over the past three months and 2.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.09% stake in the company. Shares short for ENTG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 5.82M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ENTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. The current Payout Ratio is 27.43% for ENTG, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $920.3M to a low estimate of $881.13M. As of the current estimate, Entegris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $692.49M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $904.43M, a decrease of -10.80% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $965M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $868.64M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.