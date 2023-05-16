Examining e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)’s cash flow and debt position

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) closed the day trading at $91.56 up 1.41% from the previous closing price of $90.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 835287 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 14, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $100 from $75 previously.

On February 02, 2023, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $63 to $75.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when AMIN TARANG sold 39,740 shares for $88.47 per share. The transaction valued at 3,515,711 led to the insider holds 286,964 shares of the business.

AMIN TARANG sold 16,664 shares of ELF for $1,474,589 on May 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 305,673 shares after completing the transaction at $88.49 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, FIELDS MANDY J, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 20,940 shares for $94.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,984,497 and left with 121,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.49B and an Enterprise Value of 4.48B. As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $97.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELF traded about 880.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELF traded about 848.76k shares per day. A total of 52.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 1.69M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $155.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.22M to a low estimate of $149.8M. As of the current estimate, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.14M, an estimated increase of 47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.68M, an increase of 20.50% less than the figure of $47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $559.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $547.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.15M, up 39.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $642.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $707.36M and the low estimate is $601.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.