Examining Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) closed at $43.48 down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $43.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1124138 shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $29.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when LYON WILLIAM H sold 51,679 shares for $44.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,275,883 led to the insider holds 23,127 shares of the business.

LYON WILLIAM H sold 1,126 shares of TMHC for $49,544 on May 10. The Director now owns 26,727 shares after completing the transaction at $44.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, LYON WILLIAM H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,580 shares for $44.00 each. As a result, the insider received 245,533 and left with 26,827 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMHC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.59B and an Enterprise Value of 6.11B. As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $44.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMHC has traded an average of 1.00M shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 108.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.07% stake in the company. Shares short for TMHC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 3.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.75. EPS for the following year is $6.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.69B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, a decrease of -18.60% less than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.89B, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.58B and the low estimate is $6.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.