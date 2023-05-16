Examining Teradata Corporation (TDC)’s cash flow and debt position

After finishing at $44.00 in the prior trading day, Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) closed at $44.65, up 1.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591509 shares were traded. TDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on May 02, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

On May 01, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $62.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when BRAMLEY CLAIRE sold 4,528 shares for $44.21 per share. The transaction valued at 200,183 led to the insider holds 120,920 shares of the business.

Ashton Hillary sold 7,011 shares of TDC for $282,684 on Mar 02. The Chief Product Officer now owns 109,720 shares after completing the transaction at $40.32 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Cullen-Cote Kathleen R, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 24,400 shares for $40.78 each. As a result, the insider received 995,056 and left with 121,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.56B and an Enterprise Value of 4.63B. As of this moment, Teradata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 126.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDC has reached a high of $45.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 996.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.75M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TDC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.26M, compared to 4.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $446.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $451M to a low estimate of $437M. As of the current estimate, Teradata Corporation’s year-ago sales were $430M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $437.54M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $453M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $430M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.