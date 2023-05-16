Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $3.08

As of close of business last night, Exela Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.08, down -38.40% from its previous closing price of $5.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.9200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4835495 shares were traded. XELA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XELA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.55 from $3 previously.

On August 31, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XELA now has a Market Capitalization of 6.37B and an Enterprise Value of 7.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -46.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XELA has reached a high of $1359.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.1576, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.7194.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XELA traded 574.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 841.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.27B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XELA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 33.23M with a Short Ratio of 33.23M, compared to 28.14M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $266.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $308.7M to a low estimate of $308.7M. As of the current estimate, Exela Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $294.31M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XELA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.