eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The price of eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) closed at $13.42 in the last session, up 2.52% from day before closing price of $13.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503943 shares were traded. EXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.15.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXPI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on July 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when SANFORD PENNY sold 40,768 shares for $12.69 per share. The transaction valued at 517,395 led to the insider holds 27,104,043 shares of the business.

SANFORD PENNY sold 7,467 shares of EXPI for $89,626 on Apr 21. The 10% Owner now owns 27,144,811 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, SANFORD PENNY, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,765 shares for $12.02 each. As a result, the insider received 141,469 and left with 27,152,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.70B and an Enterprise Value of 1.58B. As of this moment, eXp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 268.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 26.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 162.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPI has reached a high of $18.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXPI traded on average about 785.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 808.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.51M. Insiders hold about 48.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.74M with a Short Ratio of 12.74M, compared to 12.57M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 16.88%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EXPI is 0.18, which was 0.17 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The current Payout Ratio is 328.40% for EXPI, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, a decrease of -6.90% over than the figure of -$15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.17B and the low estimate is $4.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.