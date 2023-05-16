Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $153.54 in the prior trading day, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) closed at $152.22, down -0.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874829 shares were traded. EXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 425.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $185.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Margolis Joseph D sold 5,000 shares for $160.07 per share. The transaction valued at 800,350 led to the insider holds 15,144 shares of the business.

Herrington Matthew T sold 650 shares of EXR for $107,738 on Mar 08. The EVP & COO now owns 6,405 shares after completing the transaction at $165.75 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, McNeal Gwyn Goodson, who serves as the EVP/Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $164.00 each. As a result, the insider received 246,000 and left with 32,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXR now has a Market Capitalization of 20.41B and an Enterprise Value of 27.88B. As of this moment, Extra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXR has reached a high of $216.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EXR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.62M with a Short Ratio of 11.62M, compared to 4.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.60% and a Short% of Float of 12.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EXR’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.12, compared to 6.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.09. EPS for the following year is $6.59, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.83 and $6.46.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $450.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $462.5M to a low estimate of $435.16M. As of the current estimate, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $408.04M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $455.78M, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $468.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $437.73M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.