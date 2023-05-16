F5 Inc. (FFIV) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) closed the day trading at $139.94 up 1.66% from the previous closing price of $137.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573593 shares were traded. FFIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FFIV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $140 from $166 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Locoh-Donou Francois sold 2,201 shares for $132.00 per share. The transaction valued at 290,532 led to the insider holds 110,538 shares of the business.

Yamamoto Mika sold 1,650 shares of FFIV for $219,483 on May 02. The EVP, Chief Marketing Officer now owns 8,914 shares after completing the transaction at $133.02 per share. On May 02, another insider, FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN, who serves as the EVP Global Services & Strategy of the company, sold 919 shares for $133.02 each. As a result, the insider received 122,245 and left with 11,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIV now has a Market Capitalization of 8.24B and an Enterprise Value of 7.89B. As of this moment, F5’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIV has reached a high of $174.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FFIV traded about 546.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FFIV traded about 546.88k shares per day. A total of 60.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.68M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.18% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.79M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.9 and a low estimate of $2.8, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.22, with high estimates of $3.4 and low estimates of $3.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.25 and $10.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.07. EPS for the following year is $12.54, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.24 and $12.03.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $698.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $701.1M to a low estimate of $694.33M. As of the current estimate, F5 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $674.49M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $701.35M, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $720.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672.8M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.