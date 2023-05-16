FinVolution Group (FINV) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The closing price of FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) was $4.14 for the day, up 1.22% from the previous closing price of $4.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1317355 shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FINV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.08 from $5.68 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FINV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 143.19M. As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0554, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6509.

Shares Statistics:

FINV traded an average of 830.40K shares per day over the past three months and 622.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 276.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.38M. Insiders hold about 21.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 524.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 722.92k on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.48, FINV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 36.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.