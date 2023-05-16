Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs FLYW

After finishing at $29.58 in the prior trading day, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed at $31.20, up 5.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2106411 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLYW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 23, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 24, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On September 23, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Harris Matthew C sold 2,850,000 shares for $29.51 per share. The transaction valued at 84,103,500 led to the insider holds 8,795,388 shares of the business.

Salem Enrique T sold 2,850,000 shares of FLYW for $84,103,500 on May 11. The 10% Owner now owns 8,795,388 shares after completing the transaction at $29.51 per share. On May 11, another insider, Agarwal Ajay, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,850,000 shares for $29.51 each. As a result, the insider received 84,103,500 and left with 8,795,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLYW now has a Market Capitalization of 3.27B and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -175.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $30.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 798.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.84M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 3.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $73.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.6M to a low estimate of $72.06M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $56.54M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.49M, an increase of 32.60% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $127.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.33M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $392.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $372.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $289.38M, up 28.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $509.01M and the low estimate is $451M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.