Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) was $0.71 for the day, down -1.39% from the previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507840 shares were traded. FBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7286 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FBIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on August 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 02, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 18, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on December 18, 2019, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD bought 2,395,209 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 2,000,000 led to the insider holds 15,349,091 shares of the business.

WEISS MICHAEL S bought 1,197,604 shares of FBIO for $999,999 on Feb 10. The insider now owns 14,752,034 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, LOBELL J JAY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 299,401 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,000 and bolstered with 1,635,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 93.64M and an Enterprise Value of 42.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBIO has reached a high of $1.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8248.

Shares Statistics:

FBIO traded an average of 579.22K shares per day over the past three months and 413.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.77M. Insiders hold about 22.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 658.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 1.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Earnings Estimates

