Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

The price of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) closed at $5.15 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $5.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2392663 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HMY traded on average about 4.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 616.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.47M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 6.51M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HMY is 0.04, which was 0.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.