Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Health Catalyst Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.11, up 7.24% from its previous closing price of $10.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666660 shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.70.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HCAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on April 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Burton Daniel D. bought 49,050 shares for $10.19 per share. The transaction valued at 499,594 led to the insider holds 919,415 shares of the business.

Alger Jason sold 2,967 shares of HCAT for $42,229 on Mar 03. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 55,323 shares after completing the transaction at $14.23 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Hunt Bryan Truman, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 760 shares for $14.34 each. As a result, the insider received 10,898 and left with 232,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCAT now has a Market Capitalization of 582.85M and an Enterprise Value of 467.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $18.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HCAT traded 516.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 637.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.02M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HCAT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.86M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $72.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.19M to a low estimate of $71.69M. As of the current estimate, Health Catalyst Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.63M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.92M, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $292M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $293.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.24M, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $328.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337.99M and the low estimate is $318.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.