Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Records 0.38% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) was $13.31 for the day, up 0.38% from the previous closing price of $13.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1478527 shares were traded. HTGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HTGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14.50 to $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when CROWELL GAYLE A bought 7,200 shares for $13.66 per share. The transaction valued at 98,352 led to the insider holds 38,845 shares of the business.

Loo Wade bought 4,000 shares of HTGC for $47,800 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 8,059 shares after completing the transaction at $11.95 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Bluestein Scott, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $14.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,416,000 and left with 946,621 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTGC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B. As of this moment, Hercules’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTGC has reached a high of $16.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.77.

Shares Statistics:

HTGC traded an average of 2.00M shares per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HTGC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.17M with a Short Ratio of 10.17M, compared to 8.94M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.14% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.49, HTGC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.66.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $113M to a low estimate of $100.2M. As of the current estimate, Hercules Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.11M, an estimated increase of 50.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.16M, an increase of 29.60% less than the figure of $50.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $458.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $433.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.69M, up 34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $444.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.8M and the low estimate is $413.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.