High and low EPS estimates for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)’s current quarter

The price of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) closed at $9.69 in the last session, up 5.90% from day before closing price of $9.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 902007 shares were traded. ACMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.15.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 27, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $8.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on February 22, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Dun Haiping sold 37,500 shares for $12.06 per share. The transaction valued at 452,250 led to the insider holds 889,116 shares of the business.

Feng Lisa sold 22,500 shares of ACMR for $278,351 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 50,001 shares after completing the transaction at $12.37 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Dun Haiping, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,327 shares for $8.43 each. As a result, the insider received 297,807 and left with 890,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACMR now has a Market Capitalization of 626.53M and an Enterprise Value of 367.38M. As of this moment, ACM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACMR traded on average about 673.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 678.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.79M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACMR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 2.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $114.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.75M to a low estimate of $110M. As of the current estimate, ACM Research Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104.39M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.84M, an increase of 24.00% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $550.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $529.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $543.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.83M, up 39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $623.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722.4M and the low estimate is $560.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.