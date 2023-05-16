How is International Money Express Inc.’s (NASDAQ: IMXI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) closed at $23.00 down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $23.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684805 shares were traded. IMXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of International Money Express Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On August 06, 2021, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $21.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on August 05, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Lisy Robert sold 21,000 shares for $24.08 per share. The transaction valued at 505,699 led to the insider holds 322,531 shares of the business.

Lisy Robert sold 25,000 shares of IMXI for $611,128 on May 10. The CEO, President & Chairman now owns 343,531 shares after completing the transaction at $24.45 per share. On May 09, another insider, Lisy Robert, who serves as the CEO, President & Chairman of the company, sold 45,255 shares for $25.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,132,751 and left with 368,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMXI now has a Market Capitalization of 958.89M and an Enterprise Value of 993.14M. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMXI has reached a high of $28.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMXI has traded an average of 329.42K shares per day and 319.67k over the past ten days. A total of 36.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.70M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IMXI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 482.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 636.9k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $171.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $172.44M to a low estimate of $169M. As of the current estimate, International Money Express Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.94M, an estimated increase of 24.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.86M, an increase of 22.00% less than the figure of $24.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMXI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $683.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $677.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $679.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $546.8M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811M and the low estimate is $755.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.