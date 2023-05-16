How is Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE: NUE) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $139.08 in the prior trading day, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) closed at $140.48, up 1.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1164898 shares were traded. NUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.70.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NUE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $146 to $125.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on January 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $102.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Utermark D. Chad sold 45,357 shares for $177.13 per share. The transaction valued at 8,034,300 led to the insider holds 172,629 shares of the business.

QUERY KENNETH REX sold 1,962 shares of NUE for $349,217 on Feb 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 74,138 shares after completing the transaction at $177.99 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Hanners Noah C, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $176.63 each. As a result, the insider received 865,508 and left with 12,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUE now has a Market Capitalization of 39.09B and an Enterprise Value of 41.14B. As of this moment, Nucor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has reached a high of $182.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 253.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.13M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NUE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 7.03M, compared to 6.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NUE’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.02, compared to 2.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 6.95% for NUE, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Nu Holdings Ltd. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $119.83, with high estimates of $140.48 and low estimates of $77.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Basic Materials and $Utilities for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Cyclical. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.