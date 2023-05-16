I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Shopify Inc. (SHOP).

The closing price of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) was $61.58 for the day, up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $61.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10643199 shares were traded. SHOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.70.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHOP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DZ Bank on May 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $55 from $47 previously.

On May 09, 2023, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $55 to $65.

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on May 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $64.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOP now has a Market Capitalization of 79.33B and an Enterprise Value of 75.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $65.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.68.

Shares Statistics:

SHOP traded an average of 18.08M shares per day over the past three months and 27.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 36.02M with a Short Ratio of 36.02M, compared to 36.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 36 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 35 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Shopify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B, an increase of 17.20% less than the figure of $25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.35B.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.6B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $6.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.