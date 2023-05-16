I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Under Armour Inc. (UAA).

The price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) closed at $7.67 in the last session, up 1.05% from day before closing price of $7.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6554340 shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.50.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 650,689 led to the insider holds 260,291 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UAA for $240,085 on May 31. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,732 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.23B and an Enterprise Value of 4.04B. As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $13.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAA traded on average about 7.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 448.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.36M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.83M with a Short Ratio of 16.83M, compared to 20.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Under Armour Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.9B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.7B and the low estimate is $5.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.