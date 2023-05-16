In spite of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXSM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) was $77.77 for the day, down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $79.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 677197 shares were traded. AXSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXSM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.44B and an Enterprise Value of 3.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $82.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.72.

Shares Statistics:

AXSM traded an average of 886.17K shares per day over the past three months and 944.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.39M. Insiders hold about 18.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.99M with a Short Ratio of 7.99M, compared to 8.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.35% and a Short% of Float of 22.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.03 and a low estimate of -$1.54, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.13, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.6 and -$4.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.77. EPS for the following year is -$1.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.75 and -$2.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.8M to a low estimate of $33.7M. As of the current estimate, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.82M, an estimated increase of 352.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.23M, an increase of 186.70% less than the figure of $352.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.04M, up 360.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $387.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $603.28M and the low estimate is $303.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.