In the case of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY), what’s next?

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) closed the day trading at $66.20 up 1.41% from the previous closing price of $65.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1429682 shares were traded. INCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.30.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INCY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 10, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $81 to $79.

SVB Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on March 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Pasquale Maria E sold 802 shares for $84.06 per share. The transaction valued at 67,416 led to the insider holds 68,524 shares of the business.

Pasquale Maria E sold 60,024 shares of INCY for $5,086,569 on Jan 30. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 68,524 shares after completing the transaction at $84.74 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Iyengar Vijay K, who serves as the EVP, GMAPPS of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $85.00 each. As a result, the insider received 595,000 and left with 42,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INCY now has a Market Capitalization of 15.61B and an Enterprise Value of 12.41B. As of this moment, Incyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INCY has reached a high of $86.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INCY traded about 1.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INCY traded about 2M shares per day. A total of 222.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.93M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INCY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.45M with a Short Ratio of 7.45M, compared to 8.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.4. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $912.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $950.5M to a low estimate of $883M. As of the current estimate, Incyte Corporation’s year-ago sales were $911.4M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $962.99M, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $923.62M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.39B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.48B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.